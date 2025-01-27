Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagelavenderlilacpublic domain lavendervintage purplepurplefashionmodisteportraitFashion Plate for 'La Modiste Universelle'Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 942 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2247 x 2861 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2247 x 2861 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlphonse Mucha's Daydream sticker, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697449/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFashion Plate for 'La Modiste Universelle'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933111/fashion-plate-for-la-modiste-universelleFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697195/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFashion Plate, 'English Morning Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313920/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseFashion Plate for 'La Modiste Universelle'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932561/fashion-plate-for-la-modiste-universelleFree Image from public domain licenseBrown aesthetic woman remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8515367/brown-aesthetic-woman-remix-backgroundView licenseSupplément de la Modiste Française, Société Générale des Journaux de Modes professionnels, 1905, No. 8551, Vol. XXI, No. 8…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13772822/image-paper-rose-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purple sneakers png mockup element, shoes flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420579/editable-purple-sneakers-png-mockup-element-shoes-flat-lay-designView licenseLe Journal des Modistes, 1-4-1893, No. 1965 : Modes de la Mon Mélani (...) (1893) by anonymous, Adolphe Albert and Joseph…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13736822/image-paper-border-faceFree Image from public domain licenseTag label on florist's table remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791659/tag-label-florists-table-remixView licenseFashion Plate (Fashionable Bonnets for the Carriage, Public Promenades) by John Bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314574/image-rose-flower-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable silk scarf mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300479/editable-silk-scarf-mockup-fashion-designView licenseUntitled Fashion Platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9311004/untitled-fashion-plateFree Image from public domain licenseVintage purple flower background, aesthetic Springhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478547/vintage-purple-flower-background-aesthetic-springView licenseWoman's Bonnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9308938/womans-bonnetFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic purple mood board, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818308/aesthetic-purple-mood-board-editable-designView licenseWoman's Fanchon Bonnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9283999/womans-fanchon-bonnetFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic purple mood board, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818269/aesthetic-purple-mood-board-editable-designView licenseUntitled Fashion Platehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314350/untitled-fashion-plateFree Image from public domain licenseThank you poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12727378/thank-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFashion Plate for 'La Mode Illustrée'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933109/fashion-plate-for-la-mode-illustreeFree Image from public domain licensePrune border, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103587/prune-border-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Head Dresses'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314016/fashion-plate-head-dressesFree Image from public domain licenseWashi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239952/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-floral-pattern-transparent-backgroundView licenseFashion Plate, 'Fashionable Spring Walking Dresses' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314276/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseAmethyst gemstone, editable jewelry remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714843/amethyst-gemstone-editable-jewelry-remixView licenseFashion Plate, 'Carriage Costume' for 'La Belle Assemblée'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314374/fashion-plate-carriage-costume-for-la-belle-assembleeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic purple background, editable gold floral picture frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695784/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseFashion Plate, 'Morning Dress for Octr, 1802' for 'Lady's Monthly Museum'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314234/fashion-plate-morning-dress-for-octr-1802-for-ladys-monthly-museumFree Image from public domain licensePlant vintage border, pink background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206783/plant-vintage-border-pink-background-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Public Promenade or Summer Visiting Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319175/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePlant frame, pastel desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206790/plant-frame-pastel-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Walking Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313830/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePrune border, desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103588/prune-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Austrian Hat and Pelisse Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319132/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlue flower border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11342582/blue-flower-border-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Carriage Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319174/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePurple wildflower frame computer wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240657/purple-wildflower-frame-computer-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Morning Walking Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319104/fashion-plate-morning-walking-dress-for-la-belle-assembleeFree Image from public domain license