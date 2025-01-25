rawpixel
Textile with Design of Wine Bearer in Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-arched
Armorial Tapestry
Armorial Tapestry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922658/armorial-tapestry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-arched
Armorial Tapestry
Armorial Tapestry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933044/armorial-tapestry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-arched
David and Bathsheba (from the series, The Story of David)
David and Bathsheba (from the series, The Story of David)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038109/image-background-person-art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-arched
A Boar Hunt
A Boar Hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038569/boar-hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveau
Chamba Rumal with Scenes of Gopis Adoring Krishna
Chamba Rumal with Scenes of Gopis Adoring Krishna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037943/chamba-rumal-with-scenes-gopis-adoring-krishna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveau
The Dead King Syphax Carried from the Battlefield by Giulio Romano
The Dead King Syphax Carried from the Battlefield by Giulio Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038401/image-background-frame-person
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198915/vintage-decorative-floral-pattern-beige-background
Chamba Rumal with Scenes of Sita and Hanuman
Chamba Rumal with Scenes of Sita and Hanuman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932631/chamba-rumal-with-scenes-sita-and-hanuman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixel
Embroidered picture (circa 1640)
Embroidered picture (circa 1640)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9957652/embroidered-picture-circa-1640
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190698/vintage-floral-pattern-green-background
Textile Fragment
Textile Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038473/textile-fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198913/vintage-decorative-floral-pattern-beige-background
Vintage embroidered textile art
Vintage embroidered textile art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029758/fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196575/vintage-floral-pattern-green-background
Triumph of Peace
Triumph of Peace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018040/triumph-peace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixel
Apparel from a Dalmatic
Apparel from a Dalmatic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922563/apparel-from-dalmatic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196870/vintage-floral-pattern-iphone-wallpaper-green-background
Palampore
Palampore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922884/palampore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198916/vintage-floral-pattern-iphone-wallpaper-beige-background
Carpet Fragment
Carpet Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038762/carpet-fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixel
The deity En no Ozunu in a leaf cloak, with his hands in mudra (a sacred gesture), seated on a rock, with a wine-jar on a…
The deity En no Ozunu in a leaf cloak, with his hands in mudra (a sacred gesture), seated on a rock, with a wine-jar on a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964497/image-hands-person-moon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixel
Diana and Her Nymphs with the Ox Hunt by Hans Bol
Diana and Her Nymphs with the Ox Hunt by Hans Bol
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9017901/diana-and-her-nymphs-with-the-hunt-hans-bol
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751377/japanese-pine-tree-border-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixel
Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhats
Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933123/shakyamuni-and-the-eighteen-arhats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-arch
Rugschild van een koorkap, met borduurwerk (c. 1530)
Rugschild van een koorkap, met borduurwerk (c. 1530)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13750819/rugschild-van-een-koorkap-met-borduurwerk-c-1530
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixel
Woodcutters Working at a Deer Park (from the Hunting Parks Tapestries)
Woodcutters Working at a Deer Park (from the Hunting Parks Tapestries)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491643/woodcutters-working-deer-park-from-the-hunting-parks-tapestries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixel
Hunter and Village Girl
Hunter and Village Girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922645/hunter-and-village-girl