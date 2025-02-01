Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain cherry blossomcherry blossomtapestrychinachinese paintingchinesepink flowerma yuanyuCrabapple Blossoms by Ma YuanyuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 990 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3598 x 4363 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3598 x 4363 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116490/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseHydrangea by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932617/hydrangea-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723169/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseWax Plum and Nandina by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932923/wax-plum-and-nandina-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12821063/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseCamellias by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932615/camellias-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseQingming festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13640618/qingming-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseChrysanthemums by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932930/chrysanthemums-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13081689/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlue Gentiana and Red Lychnis by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932613/blue-gentiana-and-red-lychnis-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118431/new-year-special-poster-templateView licenseFish by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932942/fish-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473348/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePeach Blossoms and Birds, from the album, Flowers Birds, and Fish by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932927/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseIrises by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932616/irises-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseChinese cherry blossom flower branch collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397619/chinese-cherry-blossom-flower-branch-collage-elementView licenseNarcissus by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932925/narcissus-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536763/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrabapple Blossoms (1690), vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230699/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118465/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-templateView licenseCrabapple Blossoms, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397834/psd-flower-art-vintageView licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116863/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrabapple Blossoms, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16686025/vector-flower-art-vintageView licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12820888/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrabapple Blossoms, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397832/image-flower-art-vintageView licenseJapanese Daruma doll background, vintage traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042321/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licensePNG Crabapple Blossoms, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397830/png-flower-artView licenseHappy Chinese new year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586846/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHydrangea (1690), vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230670/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year gold backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057778/chinese-new-year-gold-backgroundView licenseHydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393696/hydrangea-vintage-flower-illustration-yuanyu-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042325/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseHydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393699/hydrangea-vintage-flower-illustration-yuanyu-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272902/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseHydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16686086/vector-flower-art-vintageView licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licensePNG Hydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393689/png-flower-artView licenseJapanese Daruma doll, traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042324/japanese-daruma-doll-traditional-illustration-editable-designView licenseBirds on Fruit Branchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491615/birds-fruit-branchFree Image from public domain license