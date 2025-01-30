Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechinashitaolandscapechinese paintingchinese artworkchinese ancient architecturechinese art ancientnature paintingLandscape by ShitaoOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 948 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2533 x 3205 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVisit China poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544646/visit-china-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape by Shitaohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932440/landscape-shitaoFree Image from public domain licenseWall of China poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947567/wall-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape by editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964360/highlights-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaintings of Zhi Garden [Zhi Yuan Tu] by Zhang Honghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933107/image-plant-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseBeijing travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196292/beijing-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape for Yongweng (c.1687–1690s) painting in high resolution by Shitao. 