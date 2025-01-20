rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child with St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by Tommaso
Save
Edit Image
christchristianvintage christpicture framespublic domain picture frameangelsfaceperson
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Christ on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphany
Christ on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp Instagram post template, editable text
Christian youth camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768197/christian-youth-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin of the Nativity, workshop of Filippino Lippi
The Virgin of the Nativity, workshop of Filippino Lippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184927/image-saint-joseph-vintage-gold-wall-framesFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual quote mobile wallpaper template
Spiritual quote mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762443/spiritual-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Triptych of Madonna and Child with Angels; Donor and His Patron Saint Peter Martyr; and Saint Jerome and His Lion by Master…
Triptych of Madonna and Child with Angels; Donor and His Patron Saint Peter Martyr; and Saint Jerome and His Lion by Master…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932593/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView license
Landscape with the Temptation of Christ by Alessandro Magnasco and Antonio Francesco Peruzzini
Landscape with the Temptation of Christ by Alessandro Magnasco and Antonio Francesco Peruzzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038438/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView license
Allegory of Salvation with the Virgin and Christ Child, St. Elizabeth, the Young St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by…
Allegory of Salvation with the Virgin and Christ Child, St. Elizabeth, the Young St. John the Baptist and Two Angels by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Light and Truth poster template
Light and Truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView license
Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist and Angels by François Boucher
Virgin and Child with the Young Saint John the Baptist and Angels by François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085363/image-boucher-john-baptist-christFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth poster template
Light & truth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView license
Madonna with child and saint john the baptist
Madonna with child and saint john the baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897270/madonna-with-child-and-saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Presentation Sketch for "The Holy Family with Saints Anne, Joachim, and John the Baptist" (for Santa Maria in Via Lata…
Presentation Sketch for "The Holy Family with Saints Anne, Joachim, and John the Baptist" (for Santa Maria in Via Lata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695650/image-christs-face-booksFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Saint Christopher and the Christ Child by Jan Mandijn
Saint Christopher and the Christ Child by Jan Mandijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932936/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus poster template
Trust in Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView license
Christ in the Wilderness
Christ in the Wilderness
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086290/christ-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Christ and the Women of Canaan by Rocco Marconi
Christ and the Women of Canaan by Rocco Marconi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933036/christ-and-the-women-canaan-rocco-marconiFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Seven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyras
Seven Angels Adoring the Christ Child by Pierre Subleyras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923393/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
De doop van Christus in de Jordaan, rechter paneel van een drieluik (1557) by Jan van Coninxloo II and anonymous
De doop van Christus in de Jordaan, rechter paneel van een drieluik (1557) by Jan van Coninxloo II and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795420/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm Facebook story template
Bible psalm Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491586/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView license
Christ and the Woman of Samaria by Benedetto Luti
Christ and the Woman of Samaria by Benedetto Luti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614076/christ-and-the-woman-samaria-benedetto-lutiFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday poster template, editable text and design
Easter Sunday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saints John the Baptist and Anthony Abbot by Follower of Paolo Veronese
Virgin and Child with Saints John the Baptist and Anthony Abbot by Follower of Paolo Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962888/image-person-art-goldFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth Instagram post template
Light & truth Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494968/light-truth-instagram-post-templateView license
Sitting madonna with child and saint john the baptist
Sitting madonna with child and saint john the baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Jesus collage poster
Vintage Jesus collage poster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16582572/vintage-jesus-collage-posterView license
Holy Family with Young Saint John (1550 - 1575) by Paolo Veronese
Holy Family with Young Saint John (1550 - 1575) by Paolo Veronese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742250/holy-family-with-young-saint-john-1550-1575-paolo-veroneseFree Image from public domain license
Light & truth Facebook story template
Light & truth Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494963/light-truth-facebook-story-templateView license
Saint Peter and Saint John Healing the Lame Man at the Beautiful Gate by Girolamo Francesco Maria Mazzola, Ugo da Carpi…
Saint Peter and Saint John Healing the Lame Man at the Beautiful Gate by Girolamo Francesco Maria Mazzola, Ugo da Carpi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037776/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622871/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone
Ascension of Christ by Giacomo Cavedone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931785/ascension-christ-giacomo-cavedoneFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual poster template
Spiritual poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView license
St. John and St. Peter at Christ's Tomb by Giovanni Francesco Romanelli
St. John and St. Peter at Christ's Tomb by Giovanni Francesco Romanelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038681/image-rose-face-flowerFree Image from public domain license