Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Image18th century dressvintage fashion illustration public domain17th century fashionmid century18th century patternvintage patternann frankland lewis17th century dressCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: The Court Dress of the Year 1784 by Ann Frankland LewisOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 995 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2381 x 2873 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2381 x 2873 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: The Dress of the Year 1784 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038627/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: Morning Dress 1804 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319235/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055703/png-accessory-aesthetic-collage-remix-american-20th-centuryView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: Morning Dress, December 1800 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319252/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage television set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115440/vintage-television-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319223/collection-english-original-watercolour-drawings-ann-frankland-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion beige background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072154/png-accessory-aesthetic-collage-remix-american-20th-centuryView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: The Dress of the Year 1781 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038620/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072133/png-accessory-aesthetic-collage-remix-american-20th-centuryView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: 1796 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319244/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage television set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115574/vintage-television-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: 1801 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319242/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license20s party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531460/20s-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: 1798 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319249/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531365/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: Morning Dress 1788 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932494/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage television set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115411/vintage-television-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: 1799 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933008/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056540/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: Morning Dress, January 1786 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319241/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055912/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: Morning Dress 1795 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319253/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072367/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolor Drawings by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932042/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072355/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: 1803 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933009/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059407/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: Morning Dress, January 1807 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319231/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home collage, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059771/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: The Dress of the Year 1775 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038802/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059770/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: 1779 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319287/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056049/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: The Dress of the Year 1775 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319278/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056501/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: 1802 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038614/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058769/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseCollection of English Original Watercolour Drawings: Morning Dress 1791 by Ann Frankland Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319260/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license