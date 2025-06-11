rawpixel
Act VIII: Konami's Bridal Procession. by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Act V of series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers, a Primer, with the characters Hayano Kanpei (Shigenji), his wife Okaru…
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Act 2 (Nidanme), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
Summer travel blog banner template, customizable design
The Country Samurai Sachuta and Odan by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Summer travel Instagram story template, editable design & text
Actors as Fujisawa Shiro, Asari Yoichi, and Hangaku, from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by…
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
View of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…
Summer travel Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Actor in a Role of Kogorō's Wife, Osen in the Play Na ni Takashi Mariuta Jitsuroku by Utagawa Kunisada
Dreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable design
Yellow by Utagawa Kunisada
Kids book poster template, editable design
Chikubu Island in Omi Province, No. 30 on the Saikoku Pilgrimage Route (Saikoku junrei sanjuban Omi Chikubujima), from the…
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Scene from the Play Hana no hoka ni waka no kyokuzuki by Utagawa Kunisada
Ocean waves lullaby Instagram post template, editable text
Actors in the Roles of Toriyama Shūsaku and Uba Akishino by Utagawa Kunisada
Ocean waves Instagram post template, editable text
White by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Act II: Konami Receiving Rikiya while Her Mother Watches; Honzō Holds a Pine Branch after Cutting with Wakasanosuke's Sword…
Japanese magazine book cover template, editable design
Act Nine: Yuranosuke's House in Yamashina from the play Chushingura (Treasury of Loyal Retainers) by Katsukawa Shunsho
World ocean day poster template, editable text and design
Actor on a Beach (1800–1864) by Utagawa Kunisada
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Act Two: The House of Kakogawa Honzo from the play Chushingura (Treasury of Loyal Retainers) by Katsukawa Shunsho
Japanese music book cover template, editable design
The Futabatei Restaurant: Actor Ichikawa Shinsha I as Aoi no mae by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada
Vintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable design
Masaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
World ocean day Instagram post template, editable text
Mount Nachi in Kii Province, No. 1 on the Saikoku Pilgrimage Route (Saikoku junrei ichiban Kishu Nachisan), from the series…
Beauty magazine book cover template, editable design
Album of 27 prints from the series "Pairings of Actors with the Fifty-three Stations (Mitate yakusha gojusan tsui no uchi)"…
