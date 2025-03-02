Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagepostergerman expressionismexpressionismexpressionistorangevintage poster booksvintage posterotto langeWoman in green by Otto LangeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2407 x 3481 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2407 x 3481 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licensePortrait by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932305/portrait-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mountaineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726273/winter-mountaineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNocturnal scene by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932062/nocturnal-scene-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726263/winter-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGirl with flowering cactus by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932026/girl-with-flowering-cactus-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseFundraising for children poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFoxes by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932309/foxes-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseVision by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922992/vision-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseHealing with nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795271/healing-with-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932058/landscape-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969998/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Mocking of Christ by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932710/the-mocking-christ-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseDancer with lifted skirt by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038668/dancer-with-lifted-skirt-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseStress management poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680801/stress-management-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMan and woman by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038153/man-and-woman-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912325/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEx Libris E. Backhausen III by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993312/winter-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAcrobats by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038437/acrobats-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993311/winter-holiday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDance hall by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038674/dance-hall-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993310/winter-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Painter and Two Women (Der Maler und zwei Frauen) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037936/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBistro poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166027/bistro-poster-templateView licenseShadow of life by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Kurt Wolffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923321/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain licenseSki season Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561448/ski-season-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHymn (Hymn) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037883/hymn-hymn-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseSport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView licenseGroup in a storm by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037709/group-storm-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseStreet Scene after a Shower by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923049/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271266/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCanoness at the sewing table by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038296/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964308/big-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRest (Ruhe) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038680/rest-ruhe-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseStress management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11042026/stress-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe master by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038285/the-master-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain license