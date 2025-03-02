rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Elevation of the Cross (La elevación de la cruz) by Antonio de Torres
Save
Edit Image
cruzoil paintingcrosspublic domain oil paintingmexicofacepersonart
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126515/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torres
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Antonio de Torres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922452/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Sacred Conversation with the Immaculate Conception and the Divine Shepherd (Sacra Conversación con la Inmaculada Concepción…
Sacred Conversation with the Immaculate Conception and the Divine Shepherd (Sacra Conversación con la Inmaculada Concepción…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932658/image-cloud-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Manuel de Arellano and Antonio de Arellano
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) by Manuel de Arellano and Antonio de Arellano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923299/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Allegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejo
Allegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template, editable text and design
Museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Don Francisco Leandro de Viana, Count of Tepa (Retrato de don Francisco Leandro de Viana, conde de Tepa) by…
Portrait of Don Francisco Leandro de Viana, Count of Tepa (Retrato de don Francisco Leandro de Viana, conde de Tepa) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933047/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
The Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (La presentación de la Virgen en el Templo) by Juan Francisco de Aguilera
The Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple (La presentación de la Virgen en el Templo) by Juan Francisco de Aguilera
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932959/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram story template, editable text
Museum Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794813/museum-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (El martirio de santa Catalina de Alejandría) by Baltasar de Echave Ibía
The Martyrdom of Saint Catherine of Alexandria (El martirio de santa Catalina de Alejandría) by Baltasar de Echave Ibía
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Lead with expertise poster template, editable text and design
Lead with expertise poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Don Francisco Leandro de Viana, Count of Tepa (Retrato de don Francisco Leandro de Viana, conde de Tepa) by…
Portrait of Don Francisco Leandro de Viana, Count of Tepa (Retrato de don Francisco Leandro de Viana, conde de Tepa) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126505/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Museum blog banner template, editable text
Museum blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794815/museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Crucifixion (La crucifixion) by Nicolas Enriquez
The Crucifixion (La crucifixion) by Nicolas Enriquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Office warriors Instagram post template, editable text
Office warriors Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443301/office-warriors-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Miracles of Saint Salvador of Horta (Milagros del beato Salvador de Horta) by Juan Rodriguez Juarez
The Miracles of Saint Salvador of Horta (Milagros del beato Salvador de Horta) by Juan Rodriguez Juarez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923453/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission poster template, editable text and design
Company vision & mission poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Lead with expertise Instagram story template, editable text
Lead with expertise Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Twelve Months of the Year, July-August (Los doce meses del ano, julio-agosto) by Antonio de Espinosa
The Twelve Months of the Year, July-August (Los doce meses del ano, julio-agosto) by Antonio de Espinosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922749/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission poster template, customizable design & text
Company vision & mission poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) (1720), vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Original public domain image…
Virgin of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe) (1720), vintage illustration by Antonio de Torres. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230317/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission flyer template, editable ad
Company vision & mission flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240830/company-vision-mission-flyer-template-editableView license
The Twelve Months of the Year, May-June (Los doce meses del ano, mayo-junio) by Antonio de Espinosa
The Twelve Months of the Year, May-June (Los doce meses del ano, mayo-junio) by Antonio de Espinosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923175/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Leadership training Instagram post template, editable text
Leadership training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Twelve Months of the Year, September-October (Los doce meses del ano, septiembre-octubre) by Antonio de Espinosa
The Twelve Months of the Year, September-October (Los doce meses del ano, septiembre-octubre) by Antonio de Espinosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922502/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Company vision & mission Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240903/company-vision-mission-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint John of Nepomuk (San Juan Nepomuceno) by Jose de Paez
Saint John of Nepomuk (San Juan Nepomuceno) by Jose de Paez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922788/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Company vision & mission email header template, editable text & design
Company vision & mission email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
The Twelve Months of the Year, January-February (Los doce meses del ano, enero-febrero) by Antonio de Espinosa
The Twelve Months of the Year, January-February (Los doce meses del ano, enero-febrero) by Antonio de Espinosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923582/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license