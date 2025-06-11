Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagespiderpublic domain spiderjapanese public domainjapanese woodblocksketchpublic domainjapanese printbamboo paintingRock, Peony and Bamboo by After Tosa MitsushigeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 865 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1518 x 2107 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1518 x 2107 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBamboo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665536/bamboo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChinese Lion, Peonies and Rock by Nishimura Shigenagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922740/image-background-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseŌkute by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931391/okute-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHistoric trail poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665531/historic-trail-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNew Publication of Selected Insects by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275718/image-background-butterfly-paperFree Image from public domain licenseNature retreat Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665507/nature-retreat-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNew Publication of Selected Insects by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931571/image-background-butterfly-paperFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseAssorted Sketches of Daikoku, Courtier and Masks by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931909/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseBamboo Leaves at Various Stages of Growth by After Kō Fuyōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932873/image-background-paper-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseAutumn Moon at the Temple Ishiyamadera by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922962/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAkashi from the Tale of Genji by Tosa Mitsunorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923518/akashi-from-the-tale-genji-tosa-mitsunoriFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView licensePortrait of an Actor by Utagawa Kunimune Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931268/portrait-actor-utagawa-kunimuneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseSnow at Matsuchiyama by Isshusai Kunikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932097/snow-matsuchiyama-isshusai-kunikazuFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licensePotted Sago Palm, Plum and Adonis Plants, with Copper and Silver Ingots by Ryūryūkyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932255/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseActor Jitsukawa Enzaburo I as the Filial Son Yojrio by Utagawa Kiyosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922938/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseNakamura Giemon as Saru Tango in the Play Keisei Hanabusa soshi by Utagawa Hirosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922770/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Wrestler Arauma Daigorō by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931717/the-wrestler-arauma-daigoro-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFisherman's Hut by the Shore by After Ogata Kōrinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932874/fishermans-hut-the-shore-after-ogata-korinFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseDragonfly, Coxcomb and Bamboo by Miyazaki Yūzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932611/dragonfly-coxcomb-and-bamboo-miyazaki-yuzenFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseMinamoto no Yorimitsu Cuts at the Earth Spider by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931608/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSagami River by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931712/sagami-river-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWisteria and Wasp by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932485/wisteria-and-wasp-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseNotes on Sericulture by Utagawa Yoshitorahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924028/notes-sericulture-utagawa-yoshitoraFree Image from public domain license