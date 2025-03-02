rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Immortals by Honkō Fūgai
Save
Edit Image
japanesepaintingjapanese paintingpatternpersonartjapanese artvintage
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Immortals by Honkō Fūgai
Immortals by Honkō Fūgai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932862/immortals-honko-fugaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Kiyomizudera by Anonymous
View of Kiyomizudera by Anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931579/view-kiyomizudera-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Daoist Immortal by Soga Shōhaku
Daoist Immortal by Soga Shōhaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931951/daoist-immortal-soga-shohakuFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Daoist Immortals by Shibata Gitō
Daoist Immortals by Shibata Gitō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933101/daoist-immortals-shibata-gitoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Daoist Immortals by Shibata Gitō
Daoist Immortals by Shibata Gitō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933104/daoist-immortals-shibata-gitoFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Twenty-four Instances of Filial Piety
Twenty-four Instances of Filial Piety
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234774/twenty-four-instances-filial-pietyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seiōgyū Riding Backward on an Ox by Sekkan
Seiōgyū Riding Backward on an Ox by Sekkan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931988/seiogyu-riding-backward-sekkanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Preparatory Drawings for Illustrations of Melodramas by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Preparatory Drawings for Illustrations of Melodramas by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932118/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Daoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakutei
Daoist Immortal Rin Nasei and a Crane by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931615/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Samurai, Workers and Child by Kawanabe Kyōsai
Samurai, Workers and Child by Kawanabe Kyōsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931930/samurai-workers-and-child-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Jittoku by Iten Sōsei
Jittoku by Iten Sōsei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932877/jittoku-iten-soseiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rickshaw by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Rickshaw by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932859/rickshaw-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView license
The Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichika
The Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Tales of Ise in two volumes by Tosa School
Tales of Ise in two volumes by Tosa School
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923208/tales-ise-two-volumes-tosa-schoolFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView license
Oyakōkō: Love for One's Parents by Hakuin Ekaku
Oyakōkō: Love for One's Parents by Hakuin Ekaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931432/oyakoko-love-for-ones-parents-hakuin-ekakuFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Horses by Soga Shohaku
Horses by Soga Shohaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922827/horses-soga-shohakuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Seven Actors as the Gods of Good Fortune by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Seven Actors as the Gods of Good Fortune by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932667/image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView license
Genji Enjoying a Screen by Hanabusa Itchō by Utagawa Yoshiiku
Genji Enjoying a Screen by Hanabusa Itchō by Utagawa Yoshiiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931237/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chinese Landscape in Summer by Sugai Baikan
Chinese Landscape in Summer by Sugai Baikan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933050/chinese-landscape-summer-sugai-baikanFree Image from public domain license