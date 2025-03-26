rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Picture of the Middle Class by Kitagawa Utamaro
Save
Edit Image
utamaro kitagawakitagawa paintingsclass picturevintage illustrationcartoonplantfaceperson
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Drying and Stretching Cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
Drying and Stretching Cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931718/drying-and-stretching-cloth-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932242/otomo-kuronushi-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Shinohara of the Tsuruya, kamuro Wakaba and Chieda by Kitagawa Utamaro
Shinohara of the Tsuruya, kamuro Wakaba and Chieda by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template
Kimono Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView license
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamaro
Tsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922526/tsukasa-ogiya-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Niwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamaro
Niwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931253/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView license
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490842/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Preparing Raw Fish by Kitagawa Utamaro
Preparing Raw Fish by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923438/preparing-raw-fish-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Appearing Again: The Courtesan Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
Appearing Again: The Courtesan Naniwaya Okita by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923745/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Niwaka Performance: Zensei Kogane no Hana by Kitagawa Utamaro
Niwaka Performance: Zensei Kogane no Hana by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931528/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Japanese woman (1805) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Japanese woman (1805) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661041/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Double page from a illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638572/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Double page from a illusrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638597/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Poet Sojo Henjo by Kitagawa Utamaro
Poet Sojo Henjo by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922742/poet-sojo-henjo-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Makeup class Instagram post template, editable text
Makeup class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564778/makeup-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Unsigned double page from an illustrated poem book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638563/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Young Couple Dressed as Mendicant Monks by Kitagawa Utamaro
Young Couple Dressed as Mendicant Monks by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946322/young-couple-dressed-mendicant-monks-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Mallards and a Kingfisher. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638562/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Japanese woman making a flower arrangement (1802) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from…
Japanese woman making a flower arrangement (1802) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642598/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
Hour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021017/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Takigawa of the Ogiya (Ogiya uchi Takigawa, Onami, Menami, Kisagawa, Hanamichi, Himekawa, Kumegawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Takigawa of the Ogiya (Ogiya uchi Takigawa, Onami, Menami, Kisagawa, Hanamichi, Himekawa, Kumegawa) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946886/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license