Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpaolo piazzafacepersonbuildingmanvintagepublic domainSt. Francis by Paolo PiazzaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4080 x 4080 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of Navigation with an Astrolabe by Paolo Caliari Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923503/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseAdoration of the Shepherds with Saints Francis and Saint Carlo Borromeo by Antonio d Enrico called Tanzio da Varallohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018135/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseAllegory of Navigation with a Cross-Staff by Paolo Caliari Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922813/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912895/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseThe Holy Family by Thomas Willeboirtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932625/the-holy-family-thomas-willeboirtsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Francis of Assisi Receiving the Stigmata by Mariano Salvador Maellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038721/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTheseus Taming the Bull of Marathon by Charles Andre Vanloohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923663/image-dog-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901852/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseHoly Family by Fra Bartolomeohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922649/holy-family-fra-bartolomeoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sweatshirt hoodie mockup street fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380701/editable-sweatshirt-hoodie-mockup-street-fashion-designView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi by Charles André Vanloohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038639/the-adoration-the-magi-charles-andre-vanlooFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size sweatshirt mockup street fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397499/editable-plus-size-sweatshirt-mockup-street-fashion-designView licenseSaint Francis Comforted by an Angel by Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli and Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923649/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTestosterone replacement therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479509/testosterone-replacement-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints John the Baptist and Anthony Abbot by Follower of Paolo Veronesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962888/image-person-art-goldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rainy day editable mixed media, Gustave Caillebotte's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7556317/imageView licenseCupid Wounding Psyche by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932992/cupid-wounding-psyche-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin with St. Francis and St. Dominic by Vicente Lopez y Portanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923076/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView licenseSt. John the Baptist in the Wilderness by Moretto da Bresciahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933082/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369565/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseSaint John the Baptist in the Wilderness by José Leonardohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932715/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnd patriarchy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13239914/end-patriarchy-poster-templateView licenseView of the Piazza Navona, Rome by Hendrik Frans van Linthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931770/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseThe Virgin Appearing to the Guardian Angel by Giovanni Battista Piazzettahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932688/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Sacrifice of Isaac by Jean Hippolyte Flandrinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922678/the-sacrifice-isaac-jean-hippolyte-flandrinFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Victory of Alexander over King Porus by Charles Andre Vanloohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922958/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVampires unveiled poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464367/vampires-unveiled-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Assumption of the Virgin with Saints Anne and Nicholas of Myra by Giovanni Battista Lenardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887220/cheerful-office-working-with-happy-note-forehead-editable-designView licenseHoly Family with the Infant St. John by Correggiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932622/holy-family-with-the-infant-st-john-correggioFree Image from public domain license