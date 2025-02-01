rawpixel
Bahram Gur with the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Islamic family Instagram post template
Khusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Muharram holy month Instagram post template
Iskandar Finds Khizr and Ilyas at the Fountain of Immortality, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami…
Hijab quote Facebook post template
Khusraw Parviz Enthroned, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami ("Khusraw and Shirin")
Hijab Instagram post template, editable text
Majnun at the Ka'aba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Muslim lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
Khusraw Receiving his Captured Brother, page from a manuscript of the Khamsa
Islamic family Instagram post template, editable text
Bahram Gur and the Slave Girl: "Practice Makes Perfect," Page from the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami (Haft Paykar or "Seven…
Muslim prayers Instagram post template, editable text
Layla and Majnun at School, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Muslim lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
Iskandar at the Kaaba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami (Iskandarnama or "Book of Alexander")
Muslim poster template
Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Hijab quote poster template
Shirin Sees a Portrait of Khusraw, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Eid al-Fitr Facebook story template
Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Quran study Instagram post template
Ardashir Feeds Molten Metal to Haftvad the Worm, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsi
Eid al-Fitr poster template
The Mi'raj (Night Journey of the Prophet) with the Ka'ba in Mecca Below, Page from an Unidentified Manuscript
Eid al-Fitr Instagram post template
Rustam Rescues Bizhan from the Pit, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsi
Hijab fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Rustam Approaching the Tents of King Kubad, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsi
Quran study Instagram post template
Bahram Gur's Master Shot
Eid al-Fitr Instagram post template
A Scene of Flaying, Page from a Manuscript of the Majalis al' Ushshaq (The Conferences of Lovers)
Islamic family Facebook post template
Isfandiyar Attacks the Simurgh from an Armored Vehicle, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsi
Online Eid celebration Instagram post template
Flight of the Tortoise, Page from a Manuscript of the Haft Awrang (Seven Thrones) ("Tuhfat al-Ahrar" or "Gift of the Free")
Muslim lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
Page with Double-Sided Illustrations from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Life
