rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Modello for an Altarpiece of 'The Crucifixion with the Virgin, Mary Magdalen, and Saint John' by Pietro Bardellino
Save
Edit Image
virgin marysaintcrucifixioncrossnaplescrucifixion paintingspublic domain art mary magdalenesky
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crucifixion with the Virgin, Saint John, Mary Magdalene, a Donor (1500 - 1530) by anonymous
Crucifixion with the Virgin, Saint John, Mary Magdalene, a Donor (1500 - 1530) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791306/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Immaculate Conception by Placido Costanzi
Immaculate Conception by Placido Costanzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263287/immaculate-conception-placido-costanziFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphany
Christ on the Cross with Saints Vincent Ferrer, John the Baptist, Mark and Antoninus by Master of the Fiesole Epiphany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Crucifixion (c. 1390) by Niccolò di Pietro Gerini
The Crucifixion (c. 1390) by Niccolò di Pietro Gerini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795262/the-crucifixion-c-1390-niccolo-pietro-geriniFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599694/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Christ on the Cross, with the Mother of Sorrows and Saints John the Evangelist and Mary Magdalene (c. 1630) by anonymous
Christ on the Cross, with the Mother of Sorrows and Saints John the Evangelist and Mary Magdalene (c. 1630) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13796306/image-face-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
The Assumption of the Virgin with Saints Anne and Nicholas of Myra by Giovanni Battista Lenardi
The Assumption of the Virgin with Saints Anne and Nicholas of Myra by Giovanni Battista Lenardi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The crucifixion of Christ. Line engraving by J. Neeffs after P.P. Rubens, 16--.
The crucifixion of Christ. Line engraving by J. Neeffs after P.P. Rubens, 16--.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955427/the-crucifixion-christ-line-engraving-neeffs-after-pp-rubens-16Free Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
Worship god Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lamentation over the Body of Christ by Gerard David
Lamentation over the Body of Christ by Gerard David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961998/lamentation-over-the-body-christ-gerard-davidFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Sts Catherine, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, John the Evangelist, Antony of Padua and Mary…
Madonna and Child with Sts Catherine, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, John the Evangelist, Antony of Padua and Mary…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743727/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
Worship god Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child with Two Angels by Master of the Saint Ursula Legend
Virgin and Child with Two Angels by Master of the Saint Ursula Legend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932638/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Crucifixion (c. 1510 - c. 1520) by Cornelis Engebrechtsz and anonymous
Crucifixion (c. 1510 - c. 1520) by Cornelis Engebrechtsz and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734614/crucifixion-c-1510-1520-cornelis-engebrechtsz-and-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
Worship god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Crucifixion by Dreux Budé Master possibly André d Ypres
The Crucifixion by Dreux Budé Master possibly André d Ypres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263434/the-crucifixion-dreux-bude-master-possibly-andre-ypresFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Triptych with Virgin and Child, Saint John the Evangelist (left wing) and Mary Magdalene (right wing) (c. 1505 - c. 1525) by…
Triptych with Virgin and Child, Saint John the Evangelist (left wing) and Mary Magdalene (right wing) (c. 1505 - c. 1525) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13790951/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
The Burial of Christ (1559) by Titian.
The Burial of Christ (1559) by Titian.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665690/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template
Good Friday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView license
Virgin and Child Adored by Saints Mary Magdalene and Nicolas of Bari; Christ Crucified with the Virgin and Saint John the…
Virgin and Child Adored by Saints Mary Magdalene and Nicolas of Bari; Christ Crucified with the Virgin and Saint John the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644578/photo-image-texture-christ-faceFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration poster template
Good Friday celebration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Dominic and Hyacinth by Giambattista Tiepolo
Virgin and Child with Saints Dominic and Hyacinth by Giambattista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962075/virgin-and-child-with-saints-dominic-and-hyacinth-giambattista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
The crucifixion of Christ; the three Maries lament. Etching by W. Unger after R. van der Weyden.
The crucifixion of Christ; the three Maries lament. Etching by W. Unger after R. van der Weyden.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975694/image-angels-cartoon-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Christ on the Cross with Mary Magdalene by Follower of Simon Vouet
Christ on the Cross with Mary Magdalene by Follower of Simon Vouet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962534/christ-the-cross-with-mary-magdalene-follower-simon-vouetFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Crucifixion of Christ with the Virgin, Saint John the Evangelist, Saint Mary Magdalene and a view of Jerusalem.…
The Crucifixion of Christ with the Virgin, Saint John the Evangelist, Saint Mary Magdalene and a view of Jerusalem.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017268/image-paper-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Saint Anthony of Padua by Hans Memling
Saint Anthony of Padua by Hans Memling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962304/saint-anthony-padua-hans-memlingFree Image from public domain license