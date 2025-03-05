Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagearmenian artclericarmenianpersianmuslimbishopportrait framecalligraphyPage from an album (side one: An Armenian Bishop, side two: calligraphy) by Afzal al Husayni and Sultan Ali al MashhadiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 764 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2073 x 3255 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEid al-Fitr Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540471/eid-al-fitr-facebook-story-templateView licenseTurkoman Prisonerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932784/turkoman-prisonerFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273132/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licenseSeated Youth Leaning on a Bolsterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922892/seated-youth-leaning-bolsterFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540470/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Man Seated Under a Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933033/man-seated-under-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540472/eid-al-fitr-blog-banner-templateView licenseRustam Rescues Bizhan from the Pit, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923741/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273143/muslim-poster-templateView licensePage from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932957/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273191/ramadan-poster-templateView licenseBearded Man Reading in a Landscape by Mu in Musavvirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923477/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273300/muslim-quote-poster-templateView licenseTwo Bearded Men in Conversation in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932832/two-bearded-men-conversation-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable car wearing sunglasses, remix design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717989/editable-car-wearing-sunglasses-remix-design-community-remixView licenseArdashir Feeds Molten Metal to Haftvad the Worm, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932890/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseDouble Page from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (23:2-4; 23:4-6 and 23:20-21; 23:21-22)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932224/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim lifestyle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060803/muslim-lifestyle-poster-templateView licensePage from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (50:12-14; 50:14-16)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931863/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12489111/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseKhusraw Receiving his Captured Brother, page from a manuscript of the Khamsahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932084/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWear it with pride poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061302/wear-with-pride-poster-templateView licenseKhusraw Parviz Enthroned, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami ("Khusraw and Shirin")https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922930/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMyths & stories poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039667/myths-stories-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseGrand Vizier Davud Pasha in a Procession of Janissaries and Guards (Left-hand side of a Double Page Composition)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923228/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715704/muslim-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Bearded Man Leaning on a Staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932841/bearded-man-leaning-staffFree Image from public domain licenseNight gallery museum poster template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039377/night-gallery-museum-poster-template-poster-templateView licenseMajnun at the Ka'aba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922494/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061632/muslim-prayers-poster-templateView licensePage with Double-Sided Illustrations from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932953/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770542/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Warrior in Armorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933093/portrait-warrior-armorFree Image from public domain licenseMosque poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591719/mosque-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Scene of Flaying, Page from a Manuscript of the Majalis al' Ushshaq (The Conferences of Lovers)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932835/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMosques Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536828/mosques-instagram-post-templateView licenseFolio from a Mu'nis al-ahrar fi daqa'iq al-ash'ar (The Free Man's Companion to the Subtleties of Poems) of Jajarmihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612684/image-paper-moon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747877/eid-al-fitr-facebook-post-templateView licenseFour Leaves from a Shahnama (741 AH/AD 1341) by Firdawsi and Hasan ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al Husaynihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139988/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license