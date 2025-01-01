Edit ImageCropRob2SaveSaveEdit Imagemouse pngcomputer mousepurple mouse png3d computermousecomputer mouse pngtransparent pngpngElectronics technology hardware magenta. PNG with transparent background.MorePremium imageAI GeneratedInfoWe provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentPNGLow Resolution 800 x 571 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3734 x 2667 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilar