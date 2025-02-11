Edit ImageCropchatporn6SaveSaveEdit Imageabraham jacobus wendelflowersvintage illustrationbotanical rhododendronflower bouquet illustrationvintage flower pngartjacobus wendellPNG vintage rhododendron flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.MorePremium imageInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLow Resolution 640 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3834 x 4794 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarBloom fest poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723759/bloom-fest-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982341/psd-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseFlower delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9624698/flower-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683598/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseFlower festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761077/flower-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982343/image-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseWedding florist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864858/wedding-florist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRhododendron Hyb. Lady Emily Peel chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own 1879…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206944/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBloom fest, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002535/bloom-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956401/psd-white-background-flower-plantView licenseWedding florist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623683/wedding-florist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG vintage rhododendron flower illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956393/png-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseSpa resort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695517/spa-resort-voucher-templateView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683649/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseWedding florist blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864866/wedding-florist-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage red peony illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981505/psd-rose-flower-plantView licenseWedding florist Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864862/wedding-florist-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage red peony illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981506/image-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseVintage red peony illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683579/vector-flower-plant-brainView licenseFlower delivery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616839/flower-delivery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage rhododendron flower illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956409/image-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseButterfly Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774775/butterfly-instagram-post-templateView licenseFaeonia Arborea Var. Elisabeth (Casoretti) chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208977/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776205/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG vintage azalea illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955946/png-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseButterfly Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776805/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView licensePNG vintage red peony illustration, transparent background. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981503/png-white-background-rose-flowerView licenseButterfly blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776443/butterfly-blog-banner-templateView licenseRhododendron Hyb. Standard Van Boskoop chromolithograph plates by Abraham Jacobus Wendel. Digitally enhanced from our own…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209562/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999162/womens-empowerment-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage clematis flower illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969650/psd-white-background-flower-plantView licenseWomen's empowerment quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787431/womens-empowerment-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseVintage roses illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683891/vector-rose-red-flowerView licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVintage roses illustration. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963016/image-white-background-rose-flowerView licensePerfume branding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558454/perfume-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage hibiscus illustration from 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en Pomona, isolated vector element. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16683576/vector-rose-flower-plantView licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licenseVintage azalea illustration, collage element psd. Remixed from our own original 1879 edition of Nederlandsche Flora en…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11955947/psd-white-background-rose-flowerView license