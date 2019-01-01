https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1198384Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Repast of the Lion vintage illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original artwork by Henri Rousseau..MorePremiumID : 1198384View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2400 px | 300 dpi | 41.24 MBThe Repast of the Lion vintage illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original artwork by Henri Rousseau..More