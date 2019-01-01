https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1198394Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe equatorial jungle vintage illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original artwork by Henri Rousseau..MorePremiumID : 1198394View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2400 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 41.24 MBThe equatorial jungle vintage illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original artwork by Henri Rousseau..More