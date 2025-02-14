RemixSasiSaveSaveRemixbackgroundframe backgroundwallpaperdesktop wallpaperfloral backgroundsflowerplantleafAesthetic botanical frame desktop wallpaperMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral botanical frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708969/floral-botanical-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseAesthetic botanical frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985971/aesthetic-botanical-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseAesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263002/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView licenseAesthetic leaf frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986517/aesthetic-leaf-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseAesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260141/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView licenseCircle flowers aesthetic desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985881/circle-flowers-aesthetic-desktop-wallpaperView licensePink chrysanthemum pattern desktop wallpaper, green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198965/pink-chrysanthemum-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-green-backgroundView licenseFloral botanical frame aesthetic backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986071/floral-botanical-frame-aesthetic-backgroundView licenseAesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257299/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView licensePeaches and flower desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985827/peaches-and-flower-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVintage camellia flower HD wallpaper, pink aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253721/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView licensePeaches and flower desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985841/peaches-and-flower-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVintage floral pattern desktop wallpaper, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198777/vintage-floral-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-blue-backgroundView licenseFloral oval frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985807/floral-oval-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195266/vintage-flower-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-blue-backgroundView licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884659/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-white-designView licenseYellow Spring flowers desktop wallpaper, aesthetic botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254635/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884672/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-white-designView licenseWhite floral pattern phone wallpaper, Spring flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198668/white-floral-pattern-phone-wallpaper-spring-flower-background-editable-designView licenseWhite flower frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633255/white-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVintage floral pattern desktop wallpaper, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198848/vintage-floral-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-pink-backgroundView licenseFlower peaches frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986305/flower-peaches-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVintage floral pattern desktop wallpaper, pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195749/vintage-floral-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-pink-backgroundView licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640545/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-white-designView licensePeony flower pattern desktop wallpaper, white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195292/peony-flower-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-white-backgroundView licenseWreath flower frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986475/wreath-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseCute flowers, pastel desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783408/cute-flowers-pastel-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWreath flower frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986484/wreath-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseWhite floral pattern phone wallpaper, Spring flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198912/white-floral-pattern-phone-wallpaper-spring-flower-background-editable-designView licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, pink designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10641688/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-pink-designView licenseBlossoms floral pattern desktop wallpaper, yellow backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198196/blossoms-floral-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-yellow-backgroundView licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10641024/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-white-designView licenseDecorative rose pattern desktop wallpaper, green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198886/decorative-rose-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-green-backgroundView licenseWhite flower frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633258/white-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseFlower illustration desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199721/flower-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBotanical flower frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985657/botanical-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVintage floral pattern desktop wallpaper, green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196646/vintage-floral-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-green-backgroundView licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, brown designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853195/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-brown-designView licenseCherry blossom pattern computer wallpaper, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256021/png-background-bloom-blossomView licenseFlower peaches frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986423/flower-peaches-frame-desktop-wallpaperView license