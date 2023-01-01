https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992064Edit MockupRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsBlue Christmas bauble, festive decorMoreFreePersonal and Business useInfoView personal and business licenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3335 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 5000 x 3335 px | 300 dpi | 95.45 MBEdit MockupMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now