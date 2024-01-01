https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1199372Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Pontic Rhododendron from The Temple of Flora (1807) by Robert John Thornton. Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 1199372View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 888 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2590 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4863 x 6572 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4863 x 6572 px | 300 dpi | 243.86 MBFree DownloadThe Pontic Rhododendron from The Temple of Flora (1807) by Robert John Thornton. Original from Biodiversity Heritage Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More