https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1199895Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPurple abstract seamless patterned background vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 1199895View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 18.26 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Purple abstract seamless patterned background vectorMore