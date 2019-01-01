Leafy name card design template vector More Premium ID : 1201171 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 16.47 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3750 px | 300 dpi

Compatible with :