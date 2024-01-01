rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018073
Radha Lamenting with Her Confidante, Folio from the "Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherd)
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
12018073

View CC0 License

