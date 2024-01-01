https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018128Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSamson and Delilah by Jan Havicksz SteenOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12018128View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 989 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2884 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5900 x 4861 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5900 x 4861 px | 300 dpi | 193.18 MBFree DownloadSamson and Delilah by Jan Havicksz SteenMore