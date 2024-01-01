https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037793Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSaint Agnes Protected by an Angel by Alessandro TurchiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12037793View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 937 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3191 x 2491 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3191 x 2491 px | 300 dpi | 14.79 MBFree DownloadSaint Agnes Protected by an Angel by Alessandro TurchiMore