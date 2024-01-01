https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038034Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Simian Generals in Procession, Scene from the Story of the Burning of Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038034View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 874 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3288 x 2395 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3288 x 2395 px | 300 dpi | 19.35 MBFree DownloadThe Simian Generals in Procession, Scene from the Story of the Burning of Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)More