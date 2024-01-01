https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038340Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndra Fighting Mahishasura (Recto), Vishnu Fighting Madhu and Kaitabha (Verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038340View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 736 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3354 x 2056 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3354 x 2056 px | 300 dpi | 13.89 MBFree DownloadIndra Fighting Mahishasura (Recto), Vishnu Fighting Madhu and Kaitabha (Verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)More