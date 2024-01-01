rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038340
Indra Fighting Mahishasura (Recto), Vishnu Fighting Madhu and Kaitabha (Verso), Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the…
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art

ID : 
12038340

