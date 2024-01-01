https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038464Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Seated Angel (Peri), Mounted on an album leafOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038464View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 765 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2231 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2943 x 4617 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2943 x 4617 px | 300 dpi | 38.91 MBFree DownloadA Seated Angel (Peri), Mounted on an album leafMore