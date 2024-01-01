https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038655Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCostume Plate (Bauer aus Bortfeld bei Braunschweig) by Berhard Plockhorst and R HenkelOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 12038655View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 798 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2327 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2342 x 3522 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2342 x 3522 px | 300 dpi | 16.44 MBFree DownloadCostume Plate (Bauer aus Bortfeld bei Braunschweig) by Berhard Plockhorst and R HenkelMore