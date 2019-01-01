https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1204228Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRound gold frame with paper craft flowers mockupMorePremiumID : 1204228View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4813 x 4813 px | 300 dpi | 258.94 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4813 x 4813 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Round gold frame with paper craft flowers mockupMore