https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1211866Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElderly couple taking a selfie while cooking in a kitchenMorePremiumID : 1211866View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6523 x 4349 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6523 x 4349 px | 300 dpi | 162.41 MBElderly couple taking a selfie while cooking in a kitchenMore