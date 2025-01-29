Edit DesignmaprangSaveSaveEdit Designhighbrand mockupmockup hand holding cardhand holding credit cardpaperhandmanmockupBusiness card mockup psdMorePremium imageAI GeneratedInfoThis design contains AI generated content. We provide no warranties or guaranties for your use of AI generated contentPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120836/business-card-editable-mockupView licensebusiness card mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159590/business-card-mockup-psdView licensebusiness card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12158880/business-card-editable-mockupView licensebusiness cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120960/business-cardView licensePremium credit card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7546988/premium-credit-card-mockup-editable-designView licensebusiness cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159586/business-cardView licenseCredit card mockup, financial business brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7551205/credit-card-mockup-financial-business-brandingView licenseBlank blue business cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12124322/blank-blue-business-cardView licenseEditable business card mockup, funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395224/editable-business-card-mockup-funky-designView licenseBlank blue business cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12124303/blank-blue-business-cardView licenseBlack credit card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14669647/black-credit-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseFloral business card mockup psd with businessman’s handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3101774/premium-psd-mockup-hand-holding-black-blank-spaceView licenseFlyer mockup, editable phone screen flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11297309/flyer-mockup-editable-phone-screen-flat-lay-designView licenseBusiness card mockup, editable design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404924/business-card-mockup-editable-design-psdView licenseEvent ticket, editable paper mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12732493/event-ticket-editable-paper-mockupView licenseBusiness card mockup psd, barber shop, corporate identity designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4012282/photo-psd-hand-mockup-blackView licenseHotel branding mockup set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590147/hotel-branding-mockup-set-editable-designView licenseBusiness card mockup, wellness business branding psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4390203/psd-paper-aesthetic-logoView licenseHotel room key card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587746/hotel-room-key-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseBusiness card mockup psd, barber shop, corporate identity designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4018051/photo-psd-hand-mockup-blackView licenseEditable credit card mockup, contactless payment designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8840473/editable-credit-card-mockup-contactless-payment-designView licenseBusiness card mockup, wellness business branding psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4390242/psd-paper-aesthetic-logoView licenseEditable business card, business mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709396/editable-business-card-business-mockupView licenseBusiness card mockup, wellness business branding psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4390222/psd-paper-aesthetic-logoView licenseEditable stationery design, business mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708005/editable-stationery-design-business-mockupView licenseBusiness card mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12130433/business-card-mockup-psdView licenseProfessional business card mockup, editable branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182087/professional-business-card-mockup-editable-branding-designView licenseBlack credit card mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14655441/black-credit-card-mockup-psdView licenseMenu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892528/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseBusiness card mockup, cat branding design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4007518/business-card-mockup-cat-branding-design-psdView licenseBrochure, flyer mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962849/brochure-flyer-mockup-editable-designView licenseBank business card mockup, modern branding psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7528826/bank-business-card-mockup-modern-branding-psdView licensePaper bag, business packaging mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731495/paper-bag-business-packaging-mockupView licenseBusiness card mockup, editable branding design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404346/psd-hand-mockup-womanView licenseEditable paper tag mockup label designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12207871/editable-paper-tag-mockup-label-designView licenseAesthetic corporate identity mockup, pouch bag psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4055868/psd-paper-aesthetic-logoView licensePaper food bag editable mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12124117/paper-food-bag-editable-mockup-product-packagingView licenseBusiness card mockup, green branding design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4027925/business-card-mockup-green-branding-design-psdView licenseSign mockup element png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196815/sign-mockup-element-png-editable-designView licenseGift card mockup, yellow 3D design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7607891/gift-card-mockup-yellow-design-psdView license