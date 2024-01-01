rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12171121
Blacksmith shop, Southern Paper Mill construction shed, Lufkin, Texas by Russell Lee
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Blacksmith shop, Southern Paper Mill construction shed, Lufkin, Texas by Russell Lee

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
12171121

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Blacksmith shop, Southern Paper Mill construction shed, Lufkin, Texas by Russell Lee

More