https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1217848Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusinesspeople brainstorming in a meetingMorePremiumID : 1217848View personal and business license JPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6133 x 4381 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6133 x 4381 px | 300 dpi | 153.76 MBBusinesspeople brainstorming in a meetingMore