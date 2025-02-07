Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagedragondogtibethinduismhindu artworkbuddhist arthindu goddakiniDakini on a Gray Dog, Nyingmapa Buddhist or Bon Ritual Card (18th-19th century), vintage Tibet God illustration. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1744 x 2331 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1744 x 2331 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLakshmi puja blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView licenseGanesha, Lord of Obstacles (19th century), vintage religious illustration. 