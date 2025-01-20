Edit ImageCrop41SaveSaveEdit Imagecatholicpublic domain jesusreligiouspublic domain religionjesusjesus engravingthornsframeHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame (1653–67), vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from The METMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 869 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2687 x 3711 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2687 x 3711 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJesus is risen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395579/image-person-art-crownView licenseJesus is risen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495738/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni psd. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395569/psd-person-art-crownView licenseJesus is risen Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482149/jesus-risen-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni isolated on white…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917325/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView licenseJesus is risen Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482151/jesus-risen-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePNG Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni, transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395573/png-person-artView licenseJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseJesus with crown of thorns (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229997/image-person-art-crownFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950859/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHead of Christ with crown of thorns, in an oval frame with a ribbon above and banderole below, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491076/image-face-paper-frameFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730834/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame engraved by Adrian van Melar, after Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087116/image-public-domain-jesus-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView licenseThe Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, crown of thorns in the foreground, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490765/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428707/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseChristus met doornenkroon (1876 - 1909) by Clément Benoit and Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765373/christus-met-doornenkroon-1876-1909-clement-benoit-and-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView licenseSaint joseph with baby jesus, Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900173/saint-joseph-with-baby-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView licenseJesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347103/psd-person-art-crownView licenseChristian fellowship Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9842273/christian-fellowship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347093/image-person-art-crownView licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760295/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus with crown of thorns vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915202/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView licenseChristian fellowship Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492843/christian-fellowship-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347107/png-person-artView licenseSunday worship Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760294/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Virgin nursing the infant Christ, Joseph at left, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491087/the-virgin-nursing-the-infant-christ-joseph-left-after-reniFree Image from public domain licenseBible psalm Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563440/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490760/the-christ-child-sleeping-cross-landscape-after-reniFree Image from public domain licenseChristian faith Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669359/christian-faith-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJesus Christ with crown of thorns (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221246/jesus-saves-instagram-post-templateView licenseJesus Christ portrait clipart, religious illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6443067/image-public-domain-black-peopleView licenseBible psalm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563433/bible-psalm-instagram-post-templateView licenseJesus Christ portrait collage element, religious illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6443007/psd-sticker-public-domain-blackView licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseChrist as the Man of Sorrows. Engraving by W. Sharp, 1798, after G. Reni.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14006537/christ-the-man-sorrows-engraving-sharp-1798-after-reniFree Image from public domain license