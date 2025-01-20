rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame (1653–67), vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido…
Save
Edit Image
catholicpublic domain jesusreligiouspublic domain religionjesusjesus engravingthornsframe
Jesus is risen poster template, editable text and design
Jesus is risen poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni. Remixed by rawpixel.
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395579/image-person-art-crownView license
Jesus is risen Instagram post template, editable text
Jesus is risen Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495738/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni psd. Remixed by…
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni psd. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395569/psd-person-art-crownView license
Jesus is risen Facebook cover template, editable design
Jesus is risen Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482149/jesus-risen-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni isolated on white…
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni isolated on white…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16917325/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView license
Jesus is risen Facebook story template, editable design
Jesus is risen Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482151/jesus-risen-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
PNG Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni, transparent…
PNG Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, vintage Jesus Christ illustration by After Guido Reni, transparent…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395573/png-person-artView license
Jesus saves poster template
Jesus saves poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView license
Jesus with crown of thorns (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Jesus with crown of thorns (1890), vintage religious illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229997/image-person-art-crownFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text and design
Ascension day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950859/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Head of Christ with crown of thorns, in an oval frame with a ribbon above and banderole below, after Reni
Head of Christ with crown of thorns, in an oval frame with a ribbon above and banderole below, after Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491076/image-face-paper-frameFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730834/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame engraved by Adrian van Melar, after Guido Reni
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame engraved by Adrian van Melar, after Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087116/image-public-domain-jesus-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, crown of thorns in the foreground, after Reni
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, crown of thorns in the foreground, after Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490765/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm poster template
Bible psalm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428707/bible-psalm-poster-templateView license
Christus met doornenkroon (1876 - 1909) by Clément Benoit and Guido Reni
Christus met doornenkroon (1876 - 1909) by Clément Benoit and Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765373/christus-met-doornenkroon-1876-1909-clement-benoit-and-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm poster template
Bible psalm poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049940/bible-psalm-poster-templateView license
Saint joseph with baby jesus, Guido Reni
Saint joseph with baby jesus, Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900173/saint-joseph-with-baby-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347103/psd-person-art-crownView license
Christian fellowship Facebook post template, editable design
Christian fellowship Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9842273/christian-fellowship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347093/image-person-art-crownView license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760295/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jesus with crown of thorns vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Jesus with crown of thorns vintage religious illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915202/vector-jesus-christ-crown-personView license
Christian fellowship Instagram post template
Christian fellowship Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492843/christian-fellowship-instagram-post-templateView license
PNG Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Jesus with crown of thorns, vintage religious illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12347107/png-person-artView license
Sunday worship Instagram story template, editable text
Sunday worship Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11760294/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin nursing the infant Christ, Joseph at left, after Reni
The Virgin nursing the infant Christ, Joseph at left, after Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491087/the-virgin-nursing-the-infant-christ-joseph-left-after-reniFree Image from public domain license
Bible psalm Facebook story template
Bible psalm Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563440/bible-psalm-facebook-story-templateView license
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, after Reni
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, after Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490760/the-christ-child-sleeping-cross-landscape-after-reniFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith Facebook post template, editable design
Christian faith Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669359/christian-faith-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Jesus Christ with crown of thorns (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Jesus Christ with crown of thorns (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jesus saves Instagram post template
Jesus saves Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221246/jesus-saves-instagram-post-templateView license
Jesus Christ portrait clipart, religious illustration.
Jesus Christ portrait clipart, religious illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6443067/image-public-domain-black-peopleView license
Bible psalm Instagram post template
Bible psalm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563433/bible-psalm-instagram-post-templateView license
Jesus Christ portrait collage element, religious illustration psd
Jesus Christ portrait collage element, religious illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6443007/psd-sticker-public-domain-blackView license
Christian fellowship poster template
Christian fellowship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license
Christ as the Man of Sorrows. Engraving by W. Sharp, 1798, after G. Reni.
Christ as the Man of Sorrows. Engraving by W. Sharp, 1798, after G. Reni.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14006537/christ-the-man-sorrows-engraving-sharp-1798-after-reniFree Image from public domain license