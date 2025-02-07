rawpixel
Hydrangea (1690), vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum…
hydrangeaspringchinesechinese public domainpinkvintage hydrangeama yuanyuvintage flower
Spring vintage desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146930/spring-vintage-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Hydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393696/hydrangea-vintage-flower-illustration-yuanyu-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Watercolor desktop wallpaper, spring background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159424/watercolor-desktop-wallpaper-spring-background-editable-designView license
Hydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393699/hydrangea-vintage-flower-illustration-yuanyu-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage flower png illustration, hexagon shape on transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168957/png-aesthetic-illustration-bloomView license
Hydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16686086/vector-flower-art-vintageView license
Chinese watercolor desktop wallpaper, spring background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159061/chinese-watercolor-desktop-wallpaper-spring-background-editable-designView license
PNG Hydrangea, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393689/png-flower-artView license
Watercolor desktop wallpaper, spring background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159504/watercolor-desktop-wallpaper-spring-background-editable-designView license
Crabapple Blossoms (1690), vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230699/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tiger illustration, chinese aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177612/tiger-illustration-chinese-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Hydrangea by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932617/hydrangea-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Chinese peony desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149698/chinese-peony-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Crabapple Blossoms, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397834/psd-flower-art-vintageView license
Chinese peony desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150339/chinese-peony-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Crabapple Blossoms, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397832/image-flower-art-vintageView license
Flower illustration background, vintage aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159503/flower-illustration-background-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Crabapple Blossoms, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16686025/vector-flower-art-vintageView license
Vintage desktop wallpaper, floral border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166769/vintage-desktop-wallpaper-floral-border-background-editable-designView license
PNG Crabapple Blossoms, vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397830/png-flower-artView license
Red desktop wallpaper, flower illustration with round shape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162102/red-desktop-wallpaper-flower-illustration-with-round-shape-editable-designView license
Crabapple Blossoms by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932614/crabapple-blossoms-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage desktop wallpaper, floral border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158934/vintage-desktop-wallpaper-floral-border-background-editable-designView license
Wax Plum and Nandina by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932923/wax-plum-and-nandina-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Red flower desktop wallpaper, pink background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166847/red-flower-desktop-wallpaper-pink-background-editable-designView license
Irises by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932616/irises-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Flower illustration, spring aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149723/flower-illustration-spring-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Fish by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932942/fish-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Beige desktop wallpaper, flower illustration with round shape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161974/beige-desktop-wallpaper-flower-illustration-with-round-shape-editable-designView license
Peach Blossoms and Birds, from the album, Flowers Birds, and Fish by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932927/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Blue desktop wallpaper, flower illustration with hexagon shape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161613/blue-desktop-wallpaper-flower-illustration-with-hexagon-shape-editable-designView license
Narcissus by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932925/narcissus-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
White round circle with vintage flower elements on white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155416/png-aesthetic-illustration-backgroundView license
Camellias by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932615/camellias-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Flower illustration background, vintage aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166771/flower-illustration-background-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Blue Gentiana and Red Lychnis by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932613/blue-gentiana-and-red-lychnis-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful vintage background, flower illustrations, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10166846/beautiful-vintage-background-flower-illustrations-editable-designView license
Chrysanthemums by Ma Yuanyu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932930/chrysanthemums-yuanyuFree Image from public domain license
Blue desktop wallpaper, flower illustration with hexagon shape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161897/blue-desktop-wallpaper-flower-illustration-with-hexagon-shape-editable-designView license
Hydrangea flower drawing, vintage botanical illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6537402/image-flower-vintage-public-domainView license