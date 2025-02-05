Edit ImageCrop55SaveSaveEdit Imagegoddesseasterolivewomanbirdbutterflies public domaingoddess public domainpublic domain butterfly paintingAt Easter joy (1887), vintage Goddess illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2568 x 3362 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2568 x 3362 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWomen Ephemera remix illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701682/women-ephemera-remix-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseAt Easter joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906705/easter-joyFree Image from public domain licenseFashion career poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14806948/fashion-career-poster-template-editable-designView licenseEaster morninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906864/easter-morningFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696751/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseEaster lily cross by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906823/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182400/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licensePansies by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905988/pansies-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess sticker, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668958/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePansies by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906917/pansies-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe lily pond by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906886/image-flower-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess background, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8646277/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseChipmunk by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906051/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating aesthetic sticker, Greek Goddess remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831482/online-dating-aesthetic-sticker-greek-goddess-remix-editable-designView licenseAutumn leaves by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906738/image-plant-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess background, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696718/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseBirds by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905915/birds-olive-whitneyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating aesthetic sticker, Greek Goddess remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876708/online-dating-aesthetic-sticker-greek-goddess-remix-editable-designView licenseApple-blossoms and bees / Cherry blossoms and bees by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907396/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600650/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseEaster lily cross by Olive E. Whitney (1861–1897) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543777/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSaraswati puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseCross of flowers by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906822/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline shopping aesthetic sticker, Greek Goddess remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888395/online-shopping-aesthetic-sticker-greek-goddess-remix-editable-designView licenseOctoberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905900/octoberFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness aesthetic background, woman with wings silhouettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475091/mindfulness-aesthetic-background-woman-with-wings-silhouetteView licenseSold!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908589/soldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseCross of roses by Olive E. Whitneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906815/image-flower-roses-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseStudy of scotch roseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906525/study-scotch-rosesFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media aesthetic, creative remix sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890673/social-media-aesthetic-creative-remix-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseWinter in Mainehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906855/winter-maineFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media aesthetic, creative remix sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890191/social-media-aesthetic-creative-remix-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSunset, Shinnecock Bay. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16224247/image-sunsets-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess mobile wallpaper, art nouveau background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696764/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCalm morning, Scituate, Masshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess mobile wallpaper, art nouveau background, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686785/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseSunset, Shinnecock Bayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908660/sunset-shinnecock-bayFree Image from public domain license