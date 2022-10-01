TangPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1224809SaveSavePink floral grand opening banner vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorEmail Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 31.33 MBTwitter Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 31.33 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Scheherazade by SIL InternationalDownload Scheherazade fontSaveDownloadPink floral grand opening banner vectorMore