marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1227223SaveSaveDaisy in a container on a beige background vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 12.3 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3334 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadDaisy in a container on a beige background vectorMore