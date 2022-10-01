Oval blue frame with colorful botanical patterned on green background illustration More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2588 x 3591 px | 300 dpi | 138.92 MB Small JPEG 865 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2522 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 2588 x 3591 px | 300 dpi