SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/1229021SaveSaveChristmas baubles on gray background social ads template vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.5 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 9.5 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontSaveDownloadChristmas baubles on gray background social ads template vectorMore