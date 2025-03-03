Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagephotography roomhandfacepersonmanfurniturelakeportrait[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3678 x 2938 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913534/family-timeView license[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300111/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913545/family-timeView license[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300077/image-person-woman-kidFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using tablet, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891625/senior-couple-using-tablet-editable-designView license[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300083/image-dog-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseMen's pajamas mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView license[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241597/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseHappy familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tule Lake segregation center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241599/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905744/happy-black-familyView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tule Lake segregation center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241596/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241325/photo-image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a tablethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914623/senior-couple-using-tabletView license[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241333/photo-image-people-balloon-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy senior couple using tablet remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973198/happy-senior-couple-using-tablet-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tule Lake segregation center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339859/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy senior couple using tablet remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973207/happy-senior-couple-using-tablet-remixView licenseWashington, D.C. Scrap salvage campaign, Victory Program. This mother has found in her closet some metal hangers, which her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12335472/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481493/celebrate-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Mrs. Albert Yaeger] storing home-dried [apples or corn] in sugar sacks. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339407/image-face-person-applesFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse people using digital deviceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915189/diverse-people-using-digital-devicesView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508542/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation,Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504351/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFather playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531220/father-playing-with-toddler-son-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseChicago, Illinois. Passengers freshening up in the ladies' restroom at the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338265/image-hand-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamily insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527493/family-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508697/photo-image-plant-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable Autumn grid photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441159/customizable-autumn-grid-photo-collageView licenseDiamaxion house, metal, adapted corn bin, built and adapted by Butler Brothers, Kansas City. Designed and promoted by R.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12247564/photo-image-cartoon-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909634/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spectators at the "World's Fair" in Tunbridge, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305196/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseWar workers' nursery. Preparations for naps at the Bella Vista Nursery School in Oakland, California include finding one's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308450/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly decor, editable interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702235/pet-friendly-decor-editable-interior-mockupView licenseNew York, New York. Kitchen worker in the Minetta Tavern on MacDougal Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307202/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916735/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseTent interior in a pea pickers' camp. Food supply and household equipment. Santa Clara County, California. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12246192/photo-image-wood-public-domain-interiorFree Image from public domain license