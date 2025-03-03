rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Save
Edit Image
photography roomhandfacepersonmanfurniturelakeportrait
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913534/family-timeView license
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300111/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Family time
Family time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913545/family-timeView license
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300077/image-person-woman-kidFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using tablet, editable design
Senior couple using tablet, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891625/senior-couple-using-tablet-editable-designView license
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12300083/image-dog-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Men's pajamas mockup, editable product design
Men's pajamas mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView license
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241597/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Happy family
Happy family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901453/happy-familyView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tule Lake segregation center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tule Lake segregation center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241599/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy black family
Happy black family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905744/happy-black-familyView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tule Lake segregation center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tule Lake segregation center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241596/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241325/photo-image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Senior couple using a tablet
Senior couple using a tablet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914623/senior-couple-using-tabletView license
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241333/photo-image-people-balloon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy senior couple using tablet remix
Happy senior couple using tablet remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973198/happy-senior-couple-using-tablet-remixView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tule Lake segregation center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tule Lake segregation center, Newell, California]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339859/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Happy senior couple using tablet remix
Happy senior couple using tablet remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14973207/happy-senior-couple-using-tablet-remixView license
Washington, D.C. Scrap salvage campaign, Victory Program. This mother has found in her closet some metal hangers, which her…
Washington, D.C. Scrap salvage campaign, Victory Program. This mother has found in her closet some metal hangers, which her…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12335472/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate love Instagram post template, editable text
Celebrate love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481493/celebrate-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Mrs. Albert Yaeger] storing home-dried [apples or corn] in sugar sacks. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Mrs. Albert Yaeger] storing home-dried [apples or corn] in sugar sacks. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339407/image-face-person-applesFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people using digital devices
Diverse people using digital devices
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915189/diverse-people-using-digital-devicesView license
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508542/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Counseling Instagram post template
Counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation,Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation,Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504351/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Father playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Father playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531220/father-playing-with-toddler-son-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Chicago, Illinois. Passengers freshening up in the ladies' restroom at the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library…
Chicago, Illinois. Passengers freshening up in the ladies' restroom at the Greyhound bus terminal. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338265/image-hand-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Family insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Family insurance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527493/family-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508697/photo-image-plant-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Customizable Autumn grid photo collage
Customizable Autumn grid photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441159/customizable-autumn-grid-photo-collageView license
Diamaxion house, metal, adapted corn bin, built and adapted by Butler Brothers, Kansas City. Designed and promoted by R.…
Diamaxion house, metal, adapted corn bin, built and adapted by Butler Brothers, Kansas City. Designed and promoted by R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12247564/photo-image-cartoon-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909634/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spectators at the "World's Fair" in Tunbridge, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spectators at the "World's Fair" in Tunbridge, Vermont]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305196/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916714/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
War workers' nursery. Preparations for naps at the Bella Vista Nursery School in Oakland, California include finding one's…
War workers' nursery. Preparations for naps at the Bella Vista Nursery School in Oakland, California include finding one's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308450/image-person-art-blackFree Image from public domain license
Pet-friendly decor, editable interior mockup
Pet-friendly decor, editable interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702235/pet-friendly-decor-editable-interior-mockupView license
New York, New York. Kitchen worker in the Minetta Tavern on MacDougal Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Kitchen worker in the Minetta Tavern on MacDougal Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307202/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916735/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Tent interior in a pea pickers' camp. Food supply and household equipment. Santa Clara County, California. Sourced from the…
Tent interior in a pea pickers' camp. Food supply and household equipment. Santa Clara County, California. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12246192/photo-image-wood-public-domain-interiorFree Image from public domain license