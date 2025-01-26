Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepickup truckmississippi riverskypersonnaturecarpublic domainclothingState highway officials moving sharecroppers away from roadside to area between the levee and the Mississippi River, New Madrid County, Missouri. 