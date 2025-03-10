Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagelabor management committeeanthracite ralliesoffice deskpress conferencepeoplemanfurniturecitiesWar production drive. Anthracite rallies. A lively discussion resulted when labor and management talked over production problems of the anthracite industry in Pennsylvania. This is one of the many labor-management anthracite committees in the state. Anthracite miners' rallies were held in four Pennsylvania cities, September 28th through October 1st. 