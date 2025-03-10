rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. A lively discussion resulted when labor and management talked over production…
Save
Edit Image
labor management committeeanthracite ralliesoffice deskpress conferencepeoplemanfurniturecities
Labor day Instagram post template
Labor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640588/labor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. A lively discussion resulted when labor and management talked over production…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. A lively discussion resulted when labor and management talked over production…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241133/photo-image-people-man-tableFree Image from public domain license
Labor day Instagram post template
Labor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638811/labor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. A fighting tool of the production front is this pneumatic drill that anthracite…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. A fighting tool of the production front is this pneumatic drill that anthracite…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308939/image-face-person-natureFree Image from public domain license
Labor day Instagram post template
Labor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735375/labor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Anthracite mine workers at a war bond rally. Such rallies were held at many points…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Anthracite mine workers at a war bond rally. Such rallies were held at many points…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308953/image-person-man-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Labor day blog banner template
Labor day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767184/labor-day-blog-banner-templateView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Alex Nordholm, Chief of Field Operations, War Production Drive, addressed…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Alex Nordholm, Chief of Field Operations, War Production Drive, addressed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309142/image-people-book-manFree Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907640/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. No jeep, this underground car in a Pennsylvania anthracite mine. Soldiers learned…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. No jeep, this underground car in a Pennsylvania anthracite mine. Soldiers learned…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308963/image-person-factory-manFree Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912469/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Alex Nordholm, Chief of Field Operations, War Production Drive, addressed…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Alex Nordholm, Chief of Field Operations, War Production Drive, addressed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309131/image-person-baseball-natureFree Image from public domain license
Business people discussing in a meeting room
Business people discussing in a meeting room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912640/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. How the mines contribute to the nations scrap pile was demonstrated by an…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. How the mines contribute to the nations scrap pile was demonstrated by an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301873/image-person-sky-manFree Image from public domain license
Workers' rights & protest Instagram post template
Workers' rights & protest Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640582/workers-rights-protest-instagram-post-templateView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. How the mines contribute to the nation's scrap pile was demonstrated by an…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. How the mines contribute to the nation's scrap pile was demonstrated by an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240211/photo-image-person-sky-manFree Image from public domain license
Meeting word, business teamwork remix
Meeting word, business teamwork remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327812/meeting-word-business-teamwork-remixView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. How the mines contribute to the nation's scrap pile was demonstrated by an…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. How the mines contribute to the nation's scrap pile was demonstrated by an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240011/photo-image-person-sky-manFree Image from public domain license
Labor union poster template, editable text and design
Labor union poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479236/labor-union-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. The war is serious business to these representatives of the fighting and…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. The war is serious business to these representatives of the fighting and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308934/image-hand-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Labor protest email header template, editable text & design
Labor protest email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823669/labor-protest-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. "I pledge allegiance to my flag..." Corporal Bennick led the crowd in the oath of…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. "I pledge allegiance to my flag..." Corporal Bennick led the crowd in the oath of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302485/image-person-woman-manFree Image from public domain license
Labor day poster template
Labor day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516924/labor-day-poster-templateView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. How the mines contribute to the nation's scrap pile was demonstrated by an…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. How the mines contribute to the nation's scrap pile was demonstrated by an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308954/image-person-sky-manFree Image from public domain license
3D employee being yelled at by manager editable remix
3D employee being yelled at by manager editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397072/employee-being-yelled-manager-editable-remixView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Nurse Anne Bernatitus spoke to anthracite miners on the crucial need for more coal…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Nurse Anne Bernatitus spoke to anthracite miners on the crucial need for more coal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308935/image-person-man-fashionFree Image from public domain license
Burnout & stress poster template
Burnout & stress poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600689/burnout-stress-poster-templateView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Anthracite miners listened attentively to Nurse Anne Bernatitus, who spoke on the…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Anthracite miners listened attentively to Nurse Anne Bernatitus, who spoke on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302496/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Business agreement collage remix
Business agreement collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887391/business-agreement-collage-remixView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers march in formation at the anthracite miners' rally in Hazleton…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers march in formation at the anthracite miners' rally in Hazleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309185/image-person-black-architectureFree Image from public domain license
3D heartbroken man in the rain editable remix
3D heartbroken man in the rain editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458182/heartbroken-man-the-rain-editable-remixView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers taught a coal miner how to operate a machine gun at an anthracite rally…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers taught a coal miner how to operate a machine gun at an anthracite rally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309156/image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Labor union Instagram post template, editable text
Labor union Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552956/labor-union-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers and sailors went underground with Pennsylvania miners at anthracite…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers and sailors went underground with Pennsylvania miners at anthracite…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302635/image-people-wood-womanFree Image from public domain license
Labor day Instagram post template
Labor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516936/labor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers and sailors learned how miners produce anthracite at rallies held in…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers and sailors learned how miners produce anthracite at rallies held in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302643/image-person-wood-womanFree Image from public domain license
Labor day Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Labor day Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210657/labor-day-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers saw how the production front fights when coal miners took them…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Soldiers saw how the production front fights when coal miners took them…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309190/image-person-man-gunFree Image from public domain license
Running businessman, corporate aesthetic editable remix
Running businessman, corporate aesthetic editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715323/running-businessman-corporate-aesthetic-editable-remixView license
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Jeep headlights form V for victory at the night rally for Pennsylvania anthracite…
War production drive. Anthracite rallies. Jeep headlights form V for victory at the night rally for Pennsylvania anthracite…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308962/image-person-moon-lightFree Image from public domain license