New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232750SaveSaveChristmas Dinner (1907) by The Forest Inn, Sommerville, SC. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 852 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2153 x 3033 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2153 x 3033 px | 300 dpi | 37.4 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadChristmas Dinner (1907) by The Forest Inn, Sommerville, SC. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More