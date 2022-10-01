Library of Congress (Source)Public DomainEditorial use onlyhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232771SaveSaveBoy beside Store Window Display of Christmas Ornaments. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 827 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2412 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3023 x 4387 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3023 x 4387 px | 300 dpi | 75.91 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadBoy beside Store Window Display of Christmas Ornaments. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More